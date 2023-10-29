Steelers vs. Jaguars Injury Report — Week 8
For their matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM , the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) have 11 players on the injury report.
Watch the Steelers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.
The Steelers are coming off of a 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams.
The Jaguars head into the matchup after winning 31-24 over the New Orleans Saints in their last outing on October 19.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Diontae Johnson
|WR
|Hamstring
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Isaac Seumalo
|OG
|NIR - Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Nate Herbig
|OG
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Cole Holcomb
|LB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Patrick Peterson
|CB
|NIR - Rest
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Levi Wallace
|CB
|Foot
|Questionable
|James Pierre
|CB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Cameron Heyward
|DT
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|T.J. Watt
|LB
|Heel
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Larry Ogunjobi
|DT
|Shoulder
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Joey Porter Jr.
|CB
|Calf
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Knee
|Out
|Walker Little
|OL
|Knee
|Questionable
|Brandon Scherff
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Tyson Campbell
|CB
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Gregory Junior
|CB
|Hamstring
|Out
|Davon Hamilton
|DT
|Back
|Full Participation In Practice
|Andre Cisco
|S
|Hamstring
|Questionable
Steelers vs. Jaguars Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Info: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
Rep the Jaguars or the Steelers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Steelers Season Insights
- This season has been ugly for the Steelers on both sides of the ball, as they are compiling only 273.5 total yards per game (second-worst) and ceding 383.5 total yards per game (third-worst).
- The Steelers are posting 17.2 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are surrendering 21.2 points per contest (17th-ranked) on defense.
- The Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 192.2 passing yards per game on offense, and they rank 25th with 241.2 passing yards given up per game on the defensive side of the ball.
- Pittsburgh has lots of room to improve in the running game, as it ranks fifth-worst in rushing yards per game (81.3) and fifth-worst in rushing yards allowed per game (142.3).
- The Steelers have compiled 12 forced turnovers this season and have turned it over six times, resulting in a +6 turnover margin, which ranks second-best in the NFL.
Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-1.5)
- Moneyline: Jaguars (-130), Steelers (+110)
- Total: 41 points
Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Steelers matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.