The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) host a streaking Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The Jaguars have won four straight games.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Steelers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: CBS

Steelers Insights

The Steelers rack up 3.7 fewer points per game (17.2) than the Jaguars allow (20.9).

The Steelers average 80.9 fewer yards per game (273.5) than the Jaguars give up per outing (354.4).

Pittsburgh rushes for 81.3 yards per game, 0.7 more yards than the 80.6 Jacksonville allows.

The Steelers have turned the ball over six times, 10 fewer times than the Jaguars have forced turnovers (16).

Steelers Home Performance

At home, the Steelers score fewer points (16.7 per game) than they do overall (17.2). But they also allow fewer at home (20.7) than overall (21.2).

At home, the Steelers pick up fewer yards (261 per game) than they do overall (273.5). But they also concede fewer at home (378) than overall (383.5).

At home, Pittsburgh picks up more passing yards (200 per game) than it does overall (192.2). It also allows fewer passing yards at home (207.7) than it does overall (241.2).

The Steelers pick up fewer rushing yards at home (61 per game) than they do overall (81.3), and concede more (170.3 per game) than overall (142.3).

At home, the Steelers successfully convert fewer third downs (34.1%) than they do overall (36.5%). But they also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (37.2%) than overall (41.7%).

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 at Houston L 30-6 CBS 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville - CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS

