Bookmakers give the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-2) a small chance to keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 2.5 points in a matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. For this game, an over/under of 41 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jaguars as they prepare for this matchup against the Steelers. Before the Steelers take on the Jaguars, check out their betting trends and insights.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers vs. Jaguars Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Pittsburgh Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-2.5) 41 -145 +120 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-2.5) 40.5 -142 +120 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 8 Odds

Pittsburgh vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Steelers vs. Jaguars Betting Insights

Pittsburgh is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Steelers' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-0.

Pittsburgh has had one game (of six) hit the over this year.

Jacksonville has a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Jaguars are 3-1.

Four of Jacksonville's seven games with a set total have hit the over (57.1%).

Steelers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Allen Robinson II - - - - 19.5 (-115) - Diontae Johnson - - - - 55.5 (-111) - Najee Harris - - 41.5 (-115) - 8.5 (-115) - Kenny Pickett 216.5 (-115) 1.5 (+180) 8.5 (-120) - - - George Pickens - - - - 54.5 (-115) - Jaylen Warren - - 25.5 (-115) - 19.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.