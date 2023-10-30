Adam Fantilli will be among those in action Monday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. Looking to bet on Fantilli's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Adam Fantilli vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Fantilli has averaged 16:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -4.

In two of eight games this season, Fantilli has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In three of eight games this season, Fantilli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Fantilli has had an assist twice this season in eight games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

Fantilli's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

There is a 30.3% chance of Fantilli having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game) which ranks second.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+2).

