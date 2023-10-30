As they get ready to meet the Dallas Stars (4-1-1) on Monday, October 30 at American Airlines Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Daniil Tarasov G Out Undisclosed Patrik Laine LW Out Upper Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dallas Stars Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Jerad Rosburg D Out Undisclosed

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Arena: American Airlines Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Season Insights

With 20 goals (2.5 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

Columbus has allowed 25 total goals this season (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

They have the 25th-ranked goal differential in the league at -5.

Stars Season Insights

Dallas ranks 29th in the league with 16 goals scored (2.7 per game).

They have the league's 13th-ranked goal differential at +2.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.