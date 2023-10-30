The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) -- who've lost three in a row -- on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

Turn on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX to take in the action as the Stars and Blue Jackets take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets give up 3.1 goals per game (25 in total), 16th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets have 20 goals this season (2.5 per game), 22nd in the league.

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets have given up 20 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (18 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Roslovic 7 2 4 6 2 7 30% Ivan Provorov 8 0 6 6 4 2 - Boone Jenner 8 4 1 5 4 7 62.4% Zachary Werenski 6 1 3 4 1 2 - Johnny Gaudreau 8 0 4 4 3 1 -

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have conceded 14 total goals (only 2.3 per game), ranking second in league action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 16 total goals (2.7 per game) make them the 30th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Stars have given up only 2.2 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 outings.

They have put up 16 goals during that time.

Stars Key Players