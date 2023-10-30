Blue Jackets vs. Stars: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 30
The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) are lopsided favorites when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) on Monday, October 30. The Stars are -275 on the moneyline to win over the Blue Jackets (+220) in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Blue Jackets Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-275
|+220
|6
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Trends
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score over 6 goals in four of seven games this season.
- The Stars are 4-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in six games this season, with three upset wins (50.0%).
- Dallas has not played with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
- Columbus has not entered a game with bigger moneyline odds than +220.
