Wyatt Johnston and Jack Roslovic will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when the Dallas Stars play the Columbus Blue Jackets at American Airlines Center on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets Players to Watch

Ivan Provorov is a key offensive option for Columbus, with six points this season, as he has put up zero goals and six assists in eight games.

Columbus' Roslovic has posted six total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and four assists.

This season, Boone Jenner has scored four goals and contributed one assist for Columbus, giving him a point total of five.

In the crease, Spencer Martin has a .922 save percentage (17th in the league), with 106 total saves, while allowing nine goals (2.8 goals against average). He has put up a 1-2-0 record between the posts for Columbus this season.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Stars Players to Watch

One of the leading contributors this season for Dallas, Joe Pavelski has six points in six games (three goals, three assists).

Johnston has picked up five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.

Roope Hintz has scored two goals and added two assists in five games for Dallas.

Scott Wedgewood (1-1-0) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .889% save percentage ranks 50th in the NHL.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Stat Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.67 Goals Scored 2.5 25th 5th 2.33 Goals Allowed 3.13 17th 21st 29.2 Shots 33.4 8th 22nd 31.7 Shots Allowed 32.6 25th 29th 11.11% Power Play % 17.86% 16th 2nd 94.74% Penalty Kill % 82.14% 12th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.