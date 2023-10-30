Blue Jackets vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (4-1-1) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Stars (-275)
|Blue Jackets (+220)
|6
|Stars (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in six games this season, and won three (50.0%).
- Columbus has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +220.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.
- Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals four of seven times.
Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|16 (30th)
|Goals
|20 (22nd)
|14 (2nd)
|Goals Allowed
|25 (16th)
|2 (30th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (16th)
|1 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (12th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.
- Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.
