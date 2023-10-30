The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2) will aim to break a three-game losing streak when they take on the Dallas Stars (4-1-1) on the road on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-275) Blue Jackets (+220) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have been an underdog in six games this season, and won three (50.0%).

Columbus has not entered a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +220.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 31.2%.

Columbus' games this season have had more than 6 goals four of seven times.

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 16 (30th) Goals 20 (22nd) 14 (2nd) Goals Allowed 25 (16th) 2 (30th) Power Play Goals 5 (16th) 1 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (12th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets have the league's 22nd-ranked scoring offense (20 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Blue Jackets have conceded 25 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 16th.

Their 24th-ranked goal differential is -5.

