Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Stars on October 30, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Joe Pavelski, Ivan Provorov and others in the Dallas Stars-Columbus Blue Jackets matchup at American Airlines Center on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Ivan Provorov Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Provorov has scored zero goals (zero per game) and put up six assists (0.8 per game), contributing to the Columbus offense with six total points (0.8 per game).
Provorov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Jack Roslovic is one of the top contributors for Columbus with six total points (0.8 per game), with two goals and four assists in seven games.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|1
|1
|1
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Boone Jenner's four goals and one assist add up to five points this season.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canadiens
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 20
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Pavelski is one of Dallas' top contributors (six total points), having registered three goals and three assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|1
|0
|1
|1
Wyatt Johnston Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +200, Under Odds: -286)
Wyatt Johnston has five points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding three assists.
Johnston Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Penguins
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 21
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Ducks
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
