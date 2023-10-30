The Columbus Blue Jackets, Johnny Gaudreau included, will play the Dallas Stars on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Gaudreau in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Stars matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau has averaged 20:52 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Gaudreau has yet to score a goal through eight games this season.

Gaudreau has a point in three of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of eight games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Gaudreau has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 14 goals in total (just 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+2) ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 8 Games 2 4 Points 0 0 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

