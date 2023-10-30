Will Mathieu Olivier Score a Goal Against the Stars on October 30?
Should you wager on Mathieu Olivier to find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Dallas Stars meet up on Monday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.
Will Mathieu Olivier score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Olivier stats and insights
- Olivier is yet to score through five games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Stars.
- Olivier has no points on the power play.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have conceded 14 goals in total (only 2.3 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 13.7 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
