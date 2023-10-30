How to Watch the Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for World Series Game 3
Game 3 of the World Series on Monday will feature the Texas Rangers traveling to take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. The teams will look to break the 1-1 series deadlock when action begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX, live from Chase Field. Max Scherzer will start for the Rangers and Brandon Pfaadt is set to start for the Diamondbacks.
Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:03 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rangers rank third-best in MLB action with 233 total home runs.
- Texas' .452 slugging percentage is third-best in MLB.
- The Rangers are second in the majors with a .263 batting average.
- Texas is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.4 runs per game (881 total).
- The Rangers are third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.
- The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 mark in MLB.
- Texas' pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).
- The Rangers average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.270).
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 166 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.
- Fueled by 484 extra-base hits, Arizona ranks 17th in MLB with a .408 slugging percentage this season.
- The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 746 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Diamondbacks rank fourth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.48 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.324 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Scherzer makes the start for the Rangers, his 28th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts in 152 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Scherzer has 14 quality starts this year.
- Scherzer has 22 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.
- He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Diamondbacks' Pfaadt (3-9) will make his 19th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He has three quality starts in 18 chances this season.
- Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 19 chances this season.
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rangers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/20/2023
|Astros
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Justin Verlander
|10/22/2023
|Astros
|W 9-2
|Away
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Framber Valdez
|10/23/2023
|Astros
|W 11-4
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Cristian Javier
|10/27/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 6-5
|Home
|Nathan Eovaldi
|Zac Gallen
|10/28/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 9-1
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Merrill Kelly
|10/30/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|Max Scherzer
|Brandon Pfaadt
|10/31/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Diamondbacks
|-
|Away
|-
|-
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|10/21/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Zack Wheeler
|10/23/2023
|Phillies
|W 5-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Aaron Nola
|10/24/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-2
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Ranger Suárez
|10/27/2023
|Rangers
|L 6-5
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Nathan Eovaldi
|10/28/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Jordan Montgomery
|10/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Max Scherzer
|10/31/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|11/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
