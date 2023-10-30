Blue Jackets vs. Stars Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Dallas Stars (4-1-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-2), who have dropped three straight, on Monday, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX.
Here is our prediction for who will claim the victory in Monday's matchup.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this game expects a final result of Stars 4, Blue Jackets 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Stars (-275)
- Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.5 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Stars (-1.5)
Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info
Blue Jackets Splits and Trends
- The Blue Jackets (3-3-2 overall) have posted a record of 1-2-3 in contests that have gone to OT this season.
- Columbus has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games decided by one goal.
- Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored exactly two goals.
- The Blue Jackets have earned seven points in their four games with more than two goals scored.
- This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games and picked up five points with a record of 2-0-1.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-1-2 (four points).
- The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in four games. The Blue Jackets finished 2-2-0 in those matchups (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Stars Rank
|Stars AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|24th
|2.67
|Goals Scored
|2.5
|26th
|4th
|2.33
|Goals Allowed
|3.13
|18th
|22nd
|29.2
|Shots
|33.4
|8th
|22nd
|31.7
|Shots Allowed
|32.6
|25th
|28th
|11.11%
|Power Play %
|17.86%
|16th
|2nd
|94.74%
|Penalty Kill %
|82.14%
|12th
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
