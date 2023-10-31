On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG

TNT and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Knicks Moneyline Cavaliers Moneyline BetMGM Knicks (-2.5) 214.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in league).

The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the league).

The two teams combined to score 228.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams gave up 220 points per contest last year, 5.5 more points than the over/under for this game.

New York put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread last season.

Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last season.

Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Cavaliers +2500 +900 - Knicks +5000 +1800 -

