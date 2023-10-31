Cavaliers vs. Knicks: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - October 31
On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the New York Knicks (1-2) play the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, October 31, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Knicks Moneyline
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Knicks (-2.5)
|214.5
|-150
|+125
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Betting Trends
- The Knicks' +240 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 2.9 points per game) was a result of putting up 116 points per game (11th in NBA) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in league).
- The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while giving up 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
- The two teams combined to score 228.3 points per game last season, 13.8 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams gave up 220 points per contest last year, 5.5 more points than the over/under for this game.
- New York put together a 46-36-0 record against the spread last season.
- Cleveland compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cavaliers and Knicks NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Cavaliers
|+2500
|+900
|-
|Knicks
|+5000
|+1800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.