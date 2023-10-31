On Tuesday, October 31, 2023, the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the New York Knicks (0-1) at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Information

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell collected 28.3 points, 4.3 boards and 4.4 assists last season.

Evan Mobley's numbers last season were 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. He made 55.4% of his shots from the floor.

Darius Garland collected 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists. He drained 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

Caris LeVert posted 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. He drained 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per game.

Max Strus put up 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists per game, plus 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle recorded 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson collected 24 points, 3.5 boards and 6.2 assists last year. Defensively, he put up 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley recorded 14.9 points last season, plus 3.4 assists and 4.2 boards.

RJ Barrett averaged 19.6 points, 5 boards and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo posted 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the floor and 39.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Avg. 116 106.9 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 48.8% Field Goal % 47% 36.7% Three Point % 35.4%

