The New York Knicks (1-2) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) as only 2.5-point favorites on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 214.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
  • TV: TNT and MSG
    • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Knicks -2.5 214.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

  • Cleveland played 47 games last season that finished with more than 214.5 points.
  • The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 4.6 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Cavaliers won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
  • Cleveland was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.
  • The Cavaliers had a record of 2-5 when they were set as an underdog of +125 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The implied probability of a win by Cleveland, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Cavaliers were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). On the road, they were 19-22-0 ATS (.463).
  • In terms of the over/under, Cleveland's games went over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%) last year.
  • The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game were only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks allowed.
  • When scoring more than 113.1 points, Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Knicks
112.3
Points Scored (PG)
 116
25
NBA Rank (PPG)
 11
28-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 37-25
33-12
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 39-23
106.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 113.1
1
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 12
39-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 32-10
48-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 34-8

