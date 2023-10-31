How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 31
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-2) battle the New York Knicks (1-2) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 31, 2023.
Cavaliers vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- The Cavaliers' 48.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points higher than the Knicks allowed to their opponents (46.2%).
- Cleveland put together a 39-19 straight up record in games it shot above 46.2% from the field.
- The Cavaliers were the 25th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Knicks finished third.
- The Cavaliers' 112.3 points per game last year were just 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up to opponents.
- When it scored more than 113.1 points last season, Cleveland went 33-12.
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Cavaliers scored 113.2 points per game last season, 1.9 more than they averaged away (111.3).
- In 2022-23, the Cavaliers conceded 3.8 fewer points per game at home (105) than on the road (108.8).
- Beyond the arc, the Cavaliers drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (11.3 per game) than at home (11.9) last season, but posted a higher percentage away (36.8%) than at home (36.6%).
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jarrett Allen
|Out
|Ankle
|Caris LeVert
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Donovan Mitchell
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Darius Garland
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
