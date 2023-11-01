The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-3) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the New York Knicks (2-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Madison Square Garden as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on MSG and BSOH. The over/under in the matchup is 210.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York TV: MSG and BSOH

Favorite Spread Over/Under Knicks -6.5 210.5

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland played 56 games last season that ended with a combined score higher than 210.5 points.

The average total for Cavaliers games last season was 219.1 points, 8.6 more than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers went 44-38-0 ATS last season.

Cleveland was underdogs 17 times last season and won four, or 23.5%, of those games.

The Cavaliers had a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +230 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for Cleveland.

Cavaliers vs Knicks Additional Info

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cavaliers were 25-16-0 at home against the spread (.610 winning percentage). Away, they were 19-22-0 ATS (.463).

In terms of the over/under, Cleveland's games went over less often at home (19 of 41, 46.3%) than on the road (21 of 41, 51.2%) last year.

The Cavaliers put up 112.3 points per game last season, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.1 the Knicks gave up.

Cleveland went 28-17 versus the spread and 33-12 overall when scoring more than 113.1 points last season.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

