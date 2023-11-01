Do you live and breathe all things Pittsburgh Steelers? Then take off that mustard-stained shirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, hoodies, and hats -- to show your support for Kenny Pickett and the Steelers. For additional details, including updated stats for Pickett, continue reading.

Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 155 253 61.3% 1,616 6 4 6.4 30 37 1

Pickett Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Titans 19 30 160 1 0 1 -1 0 Week 10 Packers 14 23 126 0 0 4 16 0

Kenny Pickett's Next Game

Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Time: 1:00 PM ET

Date: November 19, 2023

TV: CBS

Favorite: Browns -1

Over/Under: 33 points

