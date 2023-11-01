Where to Get Kenny Pickett Steelers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kenny Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|155
|253
|61.3%
|1,616
|6
|4
|6.4
|30
|37
|1
Pickett Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 9
|Titans
|19
|30
|160
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Packers
|14
|23
|126
|0
|0
|4
|16
|0
Kenny Pickett's Next Game
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Browns -1
- Over/Under: 33 points
