The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-6) will next be in action on the road against the Ohio Bobcats, on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Marshall games

Marshall's next matchup information

Opponent: Ohio Bobcats

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Broadcast: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Marshall players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kevon Voyles 8 13.9 3.3 1.8 1.6 0.1 38.7% (41-106) 23.9% (11-46) Nate Martin 8 12.1 9.8 1.1 0.8 1.6 62.1% (36-58) - Kamdyn Curfman 8 11.0 2.1 2.8 0.6 0.0 31.8% (28-88) 29.2% (19-65) Obinna Anochili-Killen 5 14.0 7.6 0.6 0.8 1.4 42.4% (25-59) 16.7% (2-12) Cam Crawford 7 9.1 3.1 2.3 1.1 0.1 36.8% (25-68) 28.6% (6-21)

