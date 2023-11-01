The Marshall Thundering Herd women (3-4) will next be in action at home against the Salem (WV) Tigers, on Monday, December 11 at 6:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Marshall games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Mon, Dec 11 Salem (WV) H 6:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Jacksonville A 6:00 PM
Sun, Dec 17 Elon A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wake Forest A 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Southern Miss A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 South Alabama H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Arkansas State H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Georgia State A 11:00 AM
Sat, Jan 13 Coastal Carolina A 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Old Dominion H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Coastal Carolina H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 JMU A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia Southern A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Appalachian State H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 JMU H 1:00 PM

Marshall's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Salem (WV) Tigers
  • Day/Time: December 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: Cam Henderson Center

Top Marshall players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Roshala Scott 6 21.0 3.8 1.5 1.0 0.5 45.5% (46-101) 25.6% (10-39)
Abby Beeman 7 17.0 7.3 6.3 3.0 0.3 44.8% (43-96) 32.6% (15-46)
Breanna Campbell 6 12.5 3.0 3.5 2.2 0.0 46.5% (20-43) 46.7% (7-15)
Aislynn Hayes 7 10.1 4.9 1.1 1.1 0.0 37.5% (24-64) 32.3% (10-31)
Mahogany Matthews 7 9.6 6.1 0.4 0.7 1.6 45.3% (24-53) 0.0% (0-6)

