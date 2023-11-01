Are you a die-hard fan of Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns? Prove it. Represent your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more below!

Myles Garrett 2023 Stats

Tackles TFL Sacks INT Pass Def. 28 9.0 11.0 0 2

Garrett Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bengals 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 3 Titans 3.5 3.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Ravens 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 6 49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Colts 2.0 1.0 9 0 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Cardinals 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 10 @Ravens 1.5 1.0 3 0 0

Myles Garrett's Next Game

Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Steelers -1

Steelers -1 Over/Under: 33 points

