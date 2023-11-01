Just because you're sitting on the couch watching the Ohio State game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Show your support for the Buckeyes with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.

Ohio State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Bruce Thornton 7 18.3 2.6 4.4 1.6 0.0 Roddy Gayle Jr. 7 14.4 5.6 4.1 0.6 0.0 Jamison Battle 7 12.4 4.4 1.0 0.7 0.3 Zed Key 7 10.4 6.1 0.1 0.4 0.6 Dale Bonner 7 6.9 2.4 1.6 1.0 0.0 Felix Okpara 7 6.1 6.4 0.4 0.4 2.1 Scotty Middleton 6 5.7 2.3 0.7 0.3 0.2 Evan Mahaffey 7 3.0 3.4 1.7 1.4 0.4 Devin Royal 7 2.9 1.7 0.4 0.0 0.6 Bowen Hardman 4 1.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Ohio State season stats

Ohio State has six wins so far this season (6-1).

Ohio State took down the No. 23-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide, 92-81, on November 24. That victory goes down as its signature win of the season.

This season, in two games against Top 25 teams, the Buckeyes have picked up one win.

Ohio State has 25 games left in the regular season, including three against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Upcoming Ohio State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Minnesota H 6:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Penn State A 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 UCLA N 3:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 New Orleans H 6:00 PM

