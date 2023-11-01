West Virginia's 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign resumes (the Mountaineers are currently 8-0) on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, at home versus the Delaware State Hornets.

Upcoming West Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Delaware State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Wright State H 10:00 AM
Thu, Dec 21 Niagara H 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Kansas A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Cincinnati H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Texas H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Iowa State A 7:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 UCF A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Houston H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Cincinnati A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Iowa State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 UCF H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 BYU A 6:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Texas Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Baylor A 3:00 PM

West Virginia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Delaware State Hornets
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: WVU Coliseum

Top West Virginia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
JJ Quinerly 8 17.6 3.3 2.3 2.6 0.1 48.1% (52-108) 36.4% (12-33)
Jordan Harrison 8 13.1 4.3 6.5 3.1 0.0 49.2% (32-65) 43.3% (13-30)
Lauren Fields 8 12.1 2.6 2.6 2.6 0.5 44.3% (35-79) 40.7% (22-54)
Kyah Watson 8 8.4 5.8 1.4 2.0 0.3 56.9% (29-51) 45.5% (5-11)
Jayla Hemingway 8 7.3 2.1 1.8 1.1 0.0 32.0% (16-50) 33.3% (7-21)

