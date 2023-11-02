Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Injury Report Today - November 2
The injury report for the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) ahead of their matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- The Blue Jackets' 23 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 23rd in the NHL.
- Columbus has conceded 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 23rd in the league.
- They have the 26th-ranked goal differential in the league at -7.
Lightning Season Insights
- Tampa Bay has scored the seventh-most goals in the league (32 total, 3.6 per game).
- Its +4 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Lightning (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6.5
