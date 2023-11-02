The Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) -- who've lost four straight -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN to see the Blue Jackets try to hold off the Lightning.

Lightning Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets have allowed 30 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 21st in the league.

With 23 goals (2.6 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have allowed 24 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.6 goals per game (21 total) over that time.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 9 0 7 7 4 2 - Jack Roslovic 8 2 4 6 3 8 28.6% Zachary Werenski 7 1 4 5 1 3 - Adam Fantilli 9 2 3 5 1 5 44.3% Boone Jenner 9 4 1 5 4 7 61%

Lightning Stats & Trends

The Lightning rank 14th in goals against, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Lightning score the eighth-most goals in the NHL (32 total, 3.6 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Lightning have given up 26 goals (2.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that time.

Lightning Key Players