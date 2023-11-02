Blue Jackets vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) will aim to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) at home on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-165)
|Blue Jackets (+140)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Blue Jackets Betting Insights
- This season the Blue Jackets have been an underdog seven times, and won three of those games.
- This season Columbus has won two of its three games when it's the underdog by at least +140 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jackets have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Columbus has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in four of eight games this season.
Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info
Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Blue Jackets Total (Rank)
|32 (8th)
|Goals
|23 (24th)
|28 (14th)
|Goals Allowed
|30 (21st)
|10 (4th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (19th)
|3 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|5 (9th)
Blue Jackets Advanced Stats
- The Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked scoring offense (23 total goals, 2.6 per game).
- The Blue Jackets' 30 total goals conceded (3.3 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.
