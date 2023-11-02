Ivan Provorov and Nikita Kucherov are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning meet at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (opening faceoff at 7:00 PM ET).

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Provorov's seven points are pivotal for Columbus. He has recorded zero goals and seven assists in nine games.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 21 0 1 1 0

Jack Roslovic Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Jack Roslovic has amassed six points this season, with two goals and four assists.

Roslovic Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 1 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Oct. 26 1 2 3 4 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Columbus' Boone Jenner is among the leaders on the team with five total points (four goals and one assist).

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 21 1 0 1 8

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

One of Tampa Bay's most productive offensive players this season is Kucherov, who has 11 points (six goals, five assists) and plays an average of 20:59 per game.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 30 0 0 0 8 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 0 1 1 2 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 2 1 3 6 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 2 0 2 7

Brandon Hagel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Brandon Hagel has picked up 10 points (1.1 per game), scoring six goals and adding four assists.

Hagel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Oct. 30 1 1 2 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 26 1 0 1 4 vs. Hurricanes Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Canucks Oct. 19 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.