Diontae Johnson has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers play the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Titans have conceded 232.0 passing yards per game, 20th in the NFL.

Johnson has 212 receiving yards on 16 grabs (26 targets), averaging 70.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Johnson and the Steelers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Johnson vs. the Titans

Johnson vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 38 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 38 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed three opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Six players have hauled in a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is conceding 232.0 yards per game this year, which ranks 20th in the league.

So far this year, the Titans have allowed seven passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.0 per game. That ranks third in the league.

Watch Steelers vs Titans on Fubo!

Diontae Johnson Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 57.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Johnson with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Johnson Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (twice in three games), Johnson has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Johnson has 11.2% of his team's target share (26 targets on 232 passing attempts).

He is averaging 8.2 yards per target (47th in league play), racking up 212 yards on 26 passes thrown his way.

Having played three games this season, Johnson has not had a TD reception.

With three red zone targets, Johnson has been on the receiving end of 14.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Johnson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 14 TAR / 8 REC / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 6 TAR / 5 REC / 79 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 9/10/2023 Week 1 6 TAR / 3 REC / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.