Pittsburgh Steelers receiver George Pickens will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 20th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 232 per game.

Pickens has posted a team-high 522 yards (on 28 catches) with three TDs this season. He's been targeted 53 times, producing 74.6 yards per game.

Pickens vs. the Titans

Pickens vs the Titans (since 2021): No games

No games Three players have recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Tennessee in the 2023 season.

The Titans have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Tennessee has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 232 yards per contest this season, which ranks 20th in the NFL.

The Titans' defense is ranked third in the league with seven passing TDs conceded so far this season.

George Pickens Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Pickens Receiving Insights

Pickens, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Pickens has received 22.8% of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (53 targets).

He has 522 receiving yards on 53 targets to rank 16th in NFL play with 9.8 yards per target.

Pickens has a touchdown catch in three of seven games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (33.3%).

Pickens has been targeted four times in the red zone (19.0% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts).

Pickens' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 1 REC / 22 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 8 TAR / 5 REC / 107 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 10 TAR / 6 REC / 130 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 6 TAR / 4 REC / 75 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

