Ivan Provorov and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Tampa Bay Lightning. If you'd like to wager on Provorov's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Ivan Provorov vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Provorov Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Provorov has averaged 23:18 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

Provorov has yet to score a goal this season through nine games played.

Provorov has a point in six of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Provorov has an assist in six of nine games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 42.6% that Provorov hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Provorov has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Provorov Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 3 7 Points 0 0 Goals 0 7 Assists 0

