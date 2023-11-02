Johnny Gaudreau will be on the ice when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning play on Thursday at Nationwide Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Gaudreau interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Johnny Gaudreau vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Gaudreau Season Stats Insights

Gaudreau's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:41 per game on the ice, is -1.

Through nine games this season, Gaudreau has yet to score a goal.

Gaudreau has a point in three of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of nine games this year, Gaudreau has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Gaudreau has an implied probability of 66.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Gaudreau going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Gaudreau Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have given up 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 9 Games 3 4 Points 1 0 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.