On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

In three of nine games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Danforth has zero points on the power play.

Danforth's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

