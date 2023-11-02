Will Kenny Pickett Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kenny Pickett was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 9 matchup with the Tennessee Titans begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Seeking Pickett's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In terms of season stats, Pickett has passed for 1,330 yards (190 per game) and five touchdowns, with four picks. He has completed 61% of his passes (122-for-200), and has 25 carries for 22 yards one touchdown.
Kenny Pickett Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rib
Steelers vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Pickett 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|122
|200
|61%
|1,330
|5
|4
|6.7
|25
|22
|1
Pickett Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|31
|46
|232
|1
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Browns
|15
|30
|222
|1
|1
|4
|-6
|0
|Week 3
|@Raiders
|16
|28
|235
|2
|0
|3
|11
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|15
|23
|114
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 5
|Ravens
|18
|32
|224
|1
|0
|6
|-6
|0
|Week 7
|@Rams
|17
|25
|230
|0
|0
|8
|0
|1
|Week 8
|Jaguars
|10
|16
|73
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
