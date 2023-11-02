Will Kenny Pickett get into the end zone when the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans come together in Week 9 on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dive into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Kenny Pickett score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

This season Pickett has rushed for 22 yards (3.1 per game) on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Pickett has had one game with a rushing TD.

Kenny Pickett Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 31 46 232 1 2 1 4 0 Week 2 Browns 15 30 222 1 1 4 -6 0 Week 3 @Raiders 16 28 235 2 0 3 11 0 Week 4 @Texans 15 23 114 0 1 2 9 0 Week 5 Ravens 18 32 224 1 0 6 -6 0 Week 7 @Rams 17 25 230 0 0 8 0 1 Week 8 Jaguars 10 16 73 0 0 1 10 0

