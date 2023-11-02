Najee Harris has a decent matchup when his Pittsburgh Steelers face the Tennessee Titans in Week 9 (Thursday, 8:15 PM ET). The Titans have given up 107.4 rushing yards per game, 16th in the league.

On the ground, Harris has recorded a team-leading 313 rushing yards on 84 carries (44.7 ypg). He has one rushing touchdown. Additionally, Harris has added 13 receptions for 94 yards (13.4 ypg).

Harris vs. the Titans

Harris vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 18 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 18 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Titans have given up 100 or more yards to one opposing rusher during the 2023 season.

Tennessee has allowed three opposing rushers to record one or more TDs on the groun against them this year.

One opposing rusher has scored two or more TDs on the ground against the Titans this season.

The run defense of the Titans is conceding 107.4 yards per game on the ground this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

So far this season, the Titans have surrendered four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.6 per game. That ranks sixth in NFL play.

Najee Harris Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 45.5 (-118)

Harris Rushing Insights

Harris has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (42.9%) out of seven opportunities.

The Steelers, who are 31st in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.6% of the time while running 41.4%.

He has carried the ball in 84 of his team's 164 total rushing attempts this season (51.2%).

Harris has rushed for a touchdown once this season in seven games played.

He has scored one of his team's nine offensive touchdowns this season (11.1%).

He has six red zone carries for 46.2% of the team share (his team runs on 38.2% of its plays in the red zone).

Najee Harris Receiving Props vs the Titans

Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-115)

Harris Receiving Insights

Harris, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in three of seven games this year.

Harris has been targeted on 17 of his team's 232 passing attempts this season (7.3% target share).

He averages 5.5 yards per target this season (94 yards on 17 targets).

Harris, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Harris' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Jaguars 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 5 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 53 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 10/8/2023 Week 5 14 ATT / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 10/1/2023 Week 4 14 ATT / 71 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 9/24/2023 Week 3 19 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

