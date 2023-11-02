The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers square off for one of four exciting matchups on the NBA slate today.

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors hit the road the 76ers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-PH, and SportsNet

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 2-1

2-1 TOR Record: 2-3

2-3 PHI Stats: 119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (12th)

119.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 107.7 Opp. PPG (12th) TOR Stats: 105.6 PPG (24th in NBA), 104.4 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Joel Embiid (31.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 7.0 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -8.5

PHI -8.5 PHI Odds to Win: -375

-375 TOR Odds to Win: +290

+290 Total: 215.5 points

The New Orleans Pelicans face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons look to pull off a road win at the Pelicans on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSNO and BSDET

TV Channel: BSNO and BSDET

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 3-1

3-1 DET Record: 2-3

2-3 NO Stats: 104.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (10th)

104.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 106.8 Opp. PPG (10th) DET Stats: 108.8 PPG (19th in NBA), 107.6 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG)

CJ McCollum (18.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 6.5 APG) DET Key Player: Jalen Duren (18.0 PPG, 15.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -7.5

NO -7.5 NO Odds to Win: -350

-350 DET Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 219.5 points

The Utah Jazz play host to the Orlando Magic

The Magic hope to pick up a road win at the Jazz on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSFL

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSFL

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 2-3

2-3 ORL Record: 2-2

2-2 UTA Stats: 114.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (25th)

114.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 118.6 Opp. PPG (25th) ORL Stats: 105.8 PPG (22nd in NBA), 101.8 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (24.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 1.3 APG) ORL Key Player: Franz Wagner (21.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -1.5

ORL -1.5 ORL Odds to Win: -115

-115 UTA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 222.5 points

The Phoenix Suns play the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs go on the road to face the Suns on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSSW

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 2-2

2-2 SA Record: 2-2

2-2 PHO Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (eighth)

110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 105.8 Opp. PPG (eighth) SA Stats: 110.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 121.3 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Kevin Durant (27.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 4.0 APG) SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -7.5

PHO -7.5 PHO Odds to Win: -300

-300 SA Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 225.5 points

