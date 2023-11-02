Will Sean Kuraly light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.

Will Sean Kuraly score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuraly stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Kuraly has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

Kuraly has zero points on the power play.

Kuraly averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.4%.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

