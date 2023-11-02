The Pittsburgh Steelers' (4-3) injury report has four players listed ahead of a Thursday, November 2 game against the Tennessee Titans (3-4). The game kicks at 8:15 PM at Acrisure Stadium.

In their most recent game, the Steelers were knocked off by the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-10.

Last time out, the Titans won 28-23 over the Atlanta Falcons.

Pittsburgh Steelers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kenny Pickett QB Rib Limited Participation In Practice Minkah Fitzpatrick S Hamstring Out Levi Wallace CB Foot Questionable Damontae Kazee S Hand Limited Participation In Practice

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Ryan Tannehill QB Ankle Out Chris Moore WR NIR - Personal Did Not Participate In Practice Mike Brown S Ankle Out Roger McCreary CB Hamstring Out Sean Murphy-Bunting CB Thumb Full Participation In Practice Denico Autry DL NIR - Rest Limited Participation In Practice Jeffery Simmons DT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice DeAndre Hopkins WR Toe Questionable Tyjae Spears RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Chris Hubbard OL Concussion Out Anthony Kendall CB Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Whyle TE Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Steelers vs. Titans Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Steelers Season Insights

The Steelers rank third-worst in total offense (271.7 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (382.6 yards per game allowed) this year.

The Steelers rank fourth-worst in scoring offense (16.1 points per game), but they've played slightly better on defense, ranking 18th with 21 points allowed per contest.

From an offensive standpoint, the Steelers rank 25th in the NFL with 192 passing yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (245.4).

Pittsburgh has been a bottom-five run offense this year, ranking fifth-worst with 79.7 rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Steelers are ranked 27th in the NFL (137.1 rushing yards allowed per game).

The Steelers own the second-best turnover margin in the NFL at +7, forcing 15 turnovers (second in NFL) while turning it over eight times (sixth in NFL).

Steelers vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Steelers (-2.5)

Steelers (-2.5) Moneyline: Steelers (-145), Titans (+120)

Steelers (-145), Titans (+120) Total: 36.5 points

