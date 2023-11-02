The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) and the Tennessee Titans (3-4) square off at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Steelers vs. Titans

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Steelers Insights

The Steelers average 3.9 fewer points per game (16.1) than the Titans allow (20).

The Steelers collect 271.7 yards per game, 67.7 fewer yards than the 339.4 the Titans give up per outing.

This season, Pittsburgh piles up 79.7 yards per game on the ground, 27.7 fewer than Tennessee allows per outing (107.4).

The Steelers have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Titans have forced (6).

Steelers Home Performance

The Steelers' average points scored (15) and conceded (20.5) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 16.1 and 21, respectively.

The Steelers rack up 261 yards per game at home (10.7 less than their overall average), and concede 377.8 at home (4.8 less than overall).

Pittsburgh's average yards passing at home (197.8) is higher than its overall average (192). And its average yards conceded at home (223.5) is lower than overall (245.4).

The Steelers' average yards rushing at home (63.3) is lower than their overall average (79.7). But their average yards conceded at home (154.3) is higher than overall (137.1).

In home games, the Steelers convert 32.1% of third downs and allow 39.3% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (35.1%) and allow (42.3%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Steelers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 Baltimore W 17-10 CBS 10/22/2023 at Los Angeles W 24-17 FOX 10/29/2023 Jacksonville L 20-10 CBS 11/2/2023 Tennessee - Amazon Prime Video 11/12/2023 Green Bay - CBS 11/19/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 11/26/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.