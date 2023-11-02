Zachary Werenski and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Prop bets for Werenski in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Werenski has averaged 22:57 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -1.

Werenski has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has registered a point in a game four times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Werenski has an assist in four of seven games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Werenski goes over his points over/under is 50%, based on the odds.

Werenski has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Werenski Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 7 Games 1 5 Points 0 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

