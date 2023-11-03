The Indiana Pacers (1-0) are home in Central Division action versus the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: BSIN, BSOH

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell posted 28.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists last season, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.6% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 made treys per game (third in NBA).

Evan Mobley averaged 16.2 points, 9 rebounds and 2.8 assists last season. Defensively, he put up 0.8 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (eighth in league).

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caris LeVert put up 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he posted 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Max Strus put up 11.5 points, 2.1 assists and 3.2 boards.

Pacers Players to Watch

Per game, Tyrese Haliburton provided points, 3.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists last year. He also put up 1.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Buddy Hield's numbers last season were 16.8 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 45.8% of his shots from the field and 42.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in league), with an average of 3.6 treys (third in league).

Myles Turner's numbers last season were 18 points, 7.5 boards and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 54.8% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 treys.

Bruce Brown posted 11.5 points, 4.1 boards and 3.4 assists. He drained 48.3% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 1.1 treys per game.

Bennedict Mathurin's stats last season included 16.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He made 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 triples.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Pacers Cavaliers 116.3 Points Avg. 112.3 119.5 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.9% Field Goal % 48.8% 36.7% Three Point % 36.7%

