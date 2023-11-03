The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 3, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info

Cavaliers Stats Insights

The Cavaliers make 42.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (48.0%).

The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 10th.

The 103.6 points per game the Cavaliers record are 21.4 fewer points than the Pacers allow (125.0).

Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Cavaliers scored 1.9 more points per game (113.2) than they did on the road (111.3).

At home, Cleveland allowed 3.8 fewer points per game (105.0) than when playing on the road (108.8).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers fared better in home games last year, draining 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 on the road. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.6% three-point percentage in home games and a 36.8% clip in away games.

Cavaliers Injuries