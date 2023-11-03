The field is dwindling at the Sofia Open, with Jan-Lennard Struff heading into a quarterfinal versus Fabian Marozsan. Struff has the third-best odds to win (+750) at Arena Sofia.

Struff at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Struff's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 6:00 AM ET), Struff will play Marozsan, after beating Billy Harris 7-6, 6-4 in the last round.

Struff Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Struff beat No. 221-ranked Harris, 7-6, 6-4.

Struff has not won any of his 16 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall match record of 28-17.

In nine hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Struff is 11-9 in matches.

Through 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Struff has played 25.1 games per match. He won 52.5% of them.

In his 20 matches on a hard surface over the past year, Struff has averaged 23.8 games.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Struff has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 21.8% on return.

On hard courts, Struff, over the past year, has claimed 76.9% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.

