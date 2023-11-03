West Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wetzel County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Wetzel County, West Virginia is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wetzel County, West Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Valley High School at Paden City High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Paden City, WV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.