Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets will be in action on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Washington Capitals. There are prop bets for Fantilli available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Adam Fantilli vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli has averaged 15:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -6).

Fantilli has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 10 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In five of 10 games this year, Fantilli has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In four of 10 games this season, Fantilli has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Fantilli's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

Fantilli has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals are allowing 29 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

