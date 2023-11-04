For those wanting to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Texier stats and insights

Texier is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.

Texier has no points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

