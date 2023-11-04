The Columbus Blue Jackets, Boone Jenner among them, meet the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena. Does a bet on Jenner interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Boone Jenner vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jenner Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Jenner has a plus-minus of -1, while averaging 20:50 on the ice per game.

Jenner has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Jenner has recorded a point in a game four times this season over 10 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Jenner has had an assist twice this year in 10 games played, but did not have multiple assists in either of those games.

The implied probability is 58.8% that Jenner hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Jenner has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jenner Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have given up 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 10 Games 2 7 Points 1 5 Goals 1 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.