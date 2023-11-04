On Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Washington Capitals. Is Cole Sillinger going to score a goal in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Sillinger score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Sillinger stats and insights

Sillinger is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Capitals.

Sillinger has zero points on the power play.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Capitals have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

